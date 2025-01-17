iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Key Ratios

45
(4.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.93

25.9

68.35

-38.91

Op profit growth

-173.83

-89.16

4,039.08

-71.71

EBIT growth

20.17

-86.18

-279.49

8.85

Net profit growth

-52.7

-93.6

-156.93

8.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.47

3.84

44.71

1.81

EBIT margin

3.15

3.01

27.49

-25.78

Net profit margin

0.34

0.83

16.36

-48.39

RoCE

8.74

5.72

37.91

-18.36

RoNW

4.62

13.2

-60.83

1,299.28

RoA

0.23

0.39

5.64

-8.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.09

0.19

2.93

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.6

-2.83

-0.22

-8.61

Book value per share

0.51

0.44

0.26

-2.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

271.11

55

1.96

0

P/CEPS

-15.23

-3.68

-25.51

-1.32

P/B

47.73

23.36

21.94

-4.27

EV/EBIDTA

13.09

5.21

2.41

35.76

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.05

178.64

138.96

59.74

Inventory days

2.51

3.2

3.58

7.67

Creditor days

-141.48

-164.48

-264.79

-200.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.12

-1.37

-2.47

1.14

Net debt / equity

16.53

19.77

52.48

-5.41

Net debt / op. profit

-13.2

10.19

1.71

74.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.61

-63.9

-13.07

0

Employee costs

-8.48

-8.04

-9.66

-20.12

Other costs

-30.36

-24.2

-32.54

-78.05

Galaxy Cloud : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.