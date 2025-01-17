Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.93
25.9
68.35
-38.91
Op profit growth
-173.83
-89.16
4,039.08
-71.71
EBIT growth
20.17
-86.18
-279.49
8.85
Net profit growth
-52.7
-93.6
-156.93
8.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.47
3.84
44.71
1.81
EBIT margin
3.15
3.01
27.49
-25.78
Net profit margin
0.34
0.83
16.36
-48.39
RoCE
8.74
5.72
37.91
-18.36
RoNW
4.62
13.2
-60.83
1,299.28
RoA
0.23
0.39
5.64
-8.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.09
0.19
2.93
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.6
-2.83
-0.22
-8.61
Book value per share
0.51
0.44
0.26
-2.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
271.11
55
1.96
0
P/CEPS
-15.23
-3.68
-25.51
-1.32
P/B
47.73
23.36
21.94
-4.27
EV/EBIDTA
13.09
5.21
2.41
35.76
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.05
178.64
138.96
59.74
Inventory days
2.51
3.2
3.58
7.67
Creditor days
-141.48
-164.48
-264.79
-200.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.12
-1.37
-2.47
1.14
Net debt / equity
16.53
19.77
52.48
-5.41
Net debt / op. profit
-13.2
10.19
1.71
74.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.61
-63.9
-13.07
0
Employee costs
-8.48
-8.04
-9.66
-20.12
Other costs
-30.36
-24.2
-32.54
-78.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.