Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.94
44.94
44.94
44.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-66.36
-52.2
-43.75
-44.34
Net Worth
-21.42
-7.26
1.19
0.59
Minority Interest
Debt
17.37
9.9
5.11
7.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-4.05
2.64
6.3
7.67
Fixed Assets
0.92
10.13
16.02
18.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-5.24
-7.56
-9.86
-13.53
Inventories
0.08
1.43
2.24
1.75
Inventory Days
21.11
Sundry Debtors
0.16
3.41
5.99
6.52
Debtor Days
78.67
Other Current Assets
3.21
3.97
5.11
5.54
Sundry Creditors
-6.71
-11.94
-17.47
-23.6
Creditor Days
284.78
Other Current Liabilities
-1.98
-4.43
-5.73
-3.74
Cash
0.28
0.07
0.13
3.09
Total Assets
-4.04
2.64
6.29
7.67
