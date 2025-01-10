iifl-logo-icon 1
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Balance Sheet

44.57
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.94

44.94

44.94

44.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-66.36

-52.2

-43.75

-44.34

Net Worth

-21.42

-7.26

1.19

0.59

Minority Interest

Debt

17.37

9.9

5.11

7.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-4.05

2.64

6.3

7.67

Fixed Assets

0.92

10.13

16.02

18.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-5.24

-7.56

-9.86

-13.53

Inventories

0.08

1.43

2.24

1.75

Inventory Days

21.11

Sundry Debtors

0.16

3.41

5.99

6.52

Debtor Days

78.67

Other Current Assets

3.21

3.97

5.11

5.54

Sundry Creditors

-6.71

-11.94

-17.47

-23.6

Creditor Days

284.78

Other Current Liabilities

-1.98

-4.43

-5.73

-3.74

Cash

0.28

0.07

0.13

3.09

Total Assets

-4.04

2.64

6.29

7.67

