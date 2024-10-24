Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 inter alia To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. To consider various options for fundraising including debt or equity through Private Placement Rights Preferential or any other mode as may be decided by the Board subject to requisite approvals as may be required under the applicable law. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company have at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1) Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 is enclosed herewith. 2) Approved closure of Companys Cloud Kitchens Commissary division business in entirety on or before last date of second quarter of the current financial year i.e. 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 Update on the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations is enclosed. Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24th May 2024 considered and approved raising of funds by way of issuance of upto 48,40,000 (Forty Eight Lakh Forty Thousand only) compulsorily convertible debentures of having face value of Rs. 11/- each to Promoter/Promoter Group by way of Preferential Issue, subject to approval of Shareholders. Board of Directors at their meeting held on 24th May 2024 approved audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31032024 amongst other things more particularly described in the outcome attachment. Results - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Further to our outcome of Board Meeting held on 24th May 2024, we enclose herewith details required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Update on Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Appointment of Mr. Harsh Joshi as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 19th April, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as per Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 a meeting of Independent Directors of the Company was held on 13th February, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.02.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024