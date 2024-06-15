iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd EGM

45
(4.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Galaxy Cloud CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Jun 202410 Jul 2024
EGM 10/07/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 Newspaper advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 11:30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July 2024 and Scrutinizers Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
EGM22 Jan 202413 Feb 2024
Please take note that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.02.2024)

Galaxy Cloud: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.