EGM 10/07/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 Newspaper advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 11:30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July 2024 and Scrutinizers Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)