|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Jun 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|EGM 10/07/2024 Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 Newspaper advertisement for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 11:30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 10th July 2024 and Scrutinizers Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
|EGM
|22 Jan 2024
|13 Feb 2024
|Please take note that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual means. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.02.2024)
