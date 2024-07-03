Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Summary

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 13, 1981. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of food products Viz bakery, desserts, confectionery, meals, ready to eat food. The company is Indias premier professionally managed leisure and entertainment organisation. It operates South Asias largest state of the art premium family entertainment centre. This entertainment centre at Mumbai comprises Bowling and other game facility, bars and banquet halls. GECL is a unique JV partnership created by The Chatterjee Group, a leading venture capitalist and the Ruias, the owners of Phoenix Mills, where the entertainment centre functions.During the period 2003-04, the Company took over Cosmo Bowling Alley, an existing bowling alley, at Andheri (West), Mumbai. Further, it acquired Ceezee Foods Private Limited engaged into Restaurant Business.In 2006, the Company sold the Restaurant Division Rain Bar + Eatery on slump sale basis to its wholly owned subsidiary namely Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited. It also got into a Joint Venture with M/s. Ridge Foods, a division of Ridge Hospitals Private Limited, which was set up under a new Company, Rain Fruits & More Pvt Ltd.Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Pan India Restaurants Limited, a Company engaged in similar line of business was merged with the Company during the year 2007-08. Further, the Company opened 9 new Family Entertainment Centres and 2 Sports Bar Express in different cites of the country in 2008.