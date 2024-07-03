iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Company Summary

42.35
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:55:00 PM

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd Summary

Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Entertainment Corporation Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 13, 1981. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of food products Viz bakery, desserts, confectionery, meals, ready to eat food. The company is Indias premier professionally managed leisure and entertainment organisation. It operates South Asias largest state of the art premium family entertainment centre. This entertainment centre at Mumbai comprises Bowling and other game facility, bars and banquet halls. GECL is a unique JV partnership created by The Chatterjee Group, a leading venture capitalist and the Ruias, the owners of Phoenix Mills, where the entertainment centre functions.During the period 2003-04, the Company took over Cosmo Bowling Alley, an existing bowling alley, at Andheri (West), Mumbai. Further, it acquired Ceezee Foods Private Limited engaged into Restaurant Business.In 2006, the Company sold the Restaurant Division Rain Bar + Eatery on slump sale basis to its wholly owned subsidiary namely Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited. It also got into a Joint Venture with M/s. Ridge Foods, a division of Ridge Hospitals Private Limited, which was set up under a new Company, Rain Fruits & More Pvt Ltd.Galaxy Lifestyle Restaurants Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Pan India Restaurants Limited, a Company engaged in similar line of business was merged with the Company during the year 2007-08. Further, the Company opened 9 new Family Entertainment Centres and 2 Sports Bar Express in different cites of the country in 2008.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.