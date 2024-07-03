iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallops Enterprise Ltd Company Summary

22.01
(2.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:26:00 PM

Gallops Enterprise Ltd Summary

Gallops Enterprise Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ficon Lease And Finance Limited on 31st October 1994. The Company name was changed from Ficon Lease And Finance Limited to Gallops Enterprise Limited on August 28, 2008. The Company is into the business of real estate services such as, Building Construction, Property Development, Civil, Mechanical and labour contractors and Erection Engineering Services.

