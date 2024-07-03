iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallops Enterprise Ltd Share Price

22
(-2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:38:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22
  • Day's High23.99
  • 52 Wk High29.9
  • Prev. Close22.51
  • Day's Low22
  • 52 Wk Low 19.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.03
  • Div. Yield0
Gallops Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

22

Prev. Close

22.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

23.99

Day's Low

22

52 Week's High

29.9

52 Week's Low

19.31

Book Value

2.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gallops Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Gallops Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gallops Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.01%

Non-Promoter- 45.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gallops Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.52

-3.52

-3.48

-3.57

Net Worth

1.49

1.49

1.53

1.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.17

-0.2

0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Gallops Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gallops Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Nagin G Patel

Non Executive Director

Pooja N Patel

Independent Director

Bhanubhai Patel

Managing Director

Balram Bharatbhai Padhiyar

Independent Director

Anand Lavingia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Payal Ravi Banwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gallops Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Gallops Enterprise Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ficon Lease And Finance Limited on 31st October 1994. The Company name was changed from Ficon Lease And Finance Limited to Gallops Enterprise Limited on August 28, 2008. The Company is into the business of real estate services such as, Building Construction, Property Development, Civil, Mechanical and labour contractors and Erection Engineering Services.
Company FAQs

What is the Gallops Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Gallops Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gallops Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is ₹11.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gallops Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is 0 and 8.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gallops Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gallops Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is ₹19.31 and ₹29.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gallops Enterprise Ltd?

Gallops Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.58%, 3 Years at 67.62%, 1 Year at 7.55%, 6 Month at 2.83%, 3 Month at -0.09% and 1 Month at -10.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gallops Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.99 %

