SectorRealty
Open₹22
Prev. Close₹22.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹23.99
Day's Low₹22
52 Week's High₹29.9
52 Week's Low₹19.31
Book Value₹2.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.52
-3.52
-3.48
-3.57
Net Worth
1.49
1.49
1.53
1.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.17
-0.2
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Nagin G Patel
Non Executive Director
Pooja N Patel
Independent Director
Bhanubhai Patel
Managing Director
Balram Bharatbhai Padhiyar
Independent Director
Anand Lavingia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Payal Ravi Banwari
Reports by Gallops Enterprise Ltd
Summary
Gallops Enterprise Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Ficon Lease And Finance Limited on 31st October 1994. The Company name was changed from Ficon Lease And Finance Limited to Gallops Enterprise Limited on August 28, 2008. The Company is into the business of real estate services such as, Building Construction, Property Development, Civil, Mechanical and labour contractors and Erection Engineering Services.
The Gallops Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is ₹11.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is 0 and 8.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gallops Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gallops Enterprise Ltd is ₹19.31 and ₹29.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gallops Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.58%, 3 Years at 67.62%, 1 Year at 7.55%, 6 Month at 2.83%, 3 Month at -0.09% and 1 Month at -10.28%.
