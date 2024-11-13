Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on December 04, 2024 and Intimation in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Appointment and resignation of company secretary resignation of CS

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Tuesday October 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us The board of directors of the company in their board meeting held on 13/11/2024 have approved and taken on record unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 05th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Monday July 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. The Board of directors of Company in their meeting held on 05/08/2024 which commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:00 pm have apart from other businesses approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 alongwith limited review report outcome of board meeting held on 05/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held on June 18, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 01.30 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. have apart from other businesses; 1) Appointed Mr. Kiran Bhartabhai Mistri (DIN: 10611534) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. June 18, 2024, subject to approval of Members and 2) Accepted the resignation of Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Lavingia (DIN: 05123678) from the post of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 18, 2024 due to personal reasons

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we are submitting herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report. Further pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016, we declare and confirm that the Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results is with unmodified opinion. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. We shall inform you in due course the date, on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 9 May 2024

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 09, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M., has, inter alia, apart from other business, considered and approved; 1. Resignation of Ms. Ankita Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 2. Appointment of M/s. Spanj & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 You are requested to take the above on your records and bring this to the Notice of all concerned

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, to appoint Ms. Ankita Patel, Practicing Company Secretary (COP No.: 16497), Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24. Read less..

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 26 Apr 2024

Appointed Mr. Nitin Govindbhai Solanki as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f April 26, 2024

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024