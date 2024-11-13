iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallops Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

22.8
(-0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Gallops Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on December 04, 2024 and Intimation in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Appointment and resignation of company secretary resignation of CS
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated September 26 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Tuesday October 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us The board of directors of the company in their board meeting held on 13/11/2024 have approved and taken on record unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 05th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Monday July 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. The Board of directors of Company in their meeting held on 05/08/2024 which commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:00 pm have apart from other businesses approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024 alongwith limited review report outcome of board meeting held on 05/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting held on June 18, 2024 at the registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 01.30 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. have apart from other businesses; 1) Appointed Mr. Kiran Bhartabhai Mistri (DIN: 10611534) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years w.e.f. June 18, 2024, subject to approval of Members and 2) Accepted the resignation of Mr. Anand Sureshbhai Lavingia (DIN: 05123678) from the post of Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from June 18, 2024 due to personal reasons
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we are submitting herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report. Further pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016, we declare and confirm that the Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results is with unmodified opinion. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. We shall inform you in due course the date, on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We hereby inform you that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today,inter alia: Approved the Audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations,2015,We are submitting herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Auditors Report. Further Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations We declare and confirm that the Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Results is with unmodified opinion . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20249 May 2024
In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 09, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 07:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M., has, inter alia, apart from other business, considered and approved; 1. Resignation of Ms. Ankita Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 2. Appointment of M/s. Spanj & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 You are requested to take the above on your records and bring this to the Notice of all concerned
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, to appoint Ms. Ankita Patel, Practicing Company Secretary (COP No.: 16497), Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24. Read less..
Board Meeting26 Apr 202426 Apr 2024
Appointed Mr. Nitin Govindbhai Solanki as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f April 26, 2024
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
GALLOPS ENTERPRISE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 We enclose the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine month ended on 31st December,2023 along with Limited Review Reports thereon issued by M/s. S K Jha & Co., Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditors of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

