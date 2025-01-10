iifl-logo-icon 1
Gallops Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.52

-3.52

-3.48

-3.57

Net Worth

1.49

1.49

1.53

1.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.49

1.49

1.53

1.44

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.8

1.47

1.52

0.43

Inventories

0.6

0.52

0.53

0.41

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.25

0.98

1.02

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.7

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

1.5

1.48

1.53

0.44

