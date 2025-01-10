Gallops Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.52
-3.52
-3.48
-3.57
Net Worth
1.49
1.49
1.53
1.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.49
1.49
1.53
1.44
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.8
1.47
1.52
0.43
Inventories
0.6
0.52
0.53
0.41
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.25
0.98
1.02
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.7
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
1.5
1.48
1.53
0.44
