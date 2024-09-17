|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Sep 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations,2015, the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday,10th september,2024 to Monday,16th September,2024 (both days inclusive) foe the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company Results of Remote E voting of AGM of Gallops Enterprise Limited held on 16th September,2024 through (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.