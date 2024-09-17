Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations,2015, the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday,10th september,2024 to Monday,16th September,2024 (both days inclusive) foe the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company Results of Remote E voting of AGM of Gallops Enterprise Limited held on 16th September,2024 through (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)