iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

21
(-4.98%)
Jul 14, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.96

5.96

5.96

5.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.64

-0.86

-0.84

Net Worth

5.29

5.32

5.1

5.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.29

5.32

5.11

5.14

Fixed Assets

0.82

0.12

0.14

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.73

1.73

0.43

0.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.7

3.42

4.52

4.53

Inventories

0

1.15

0.4

0.4

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.15

0

2.93

2.2

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.71

2.41

1.24

1.98

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.13

-0.05

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.01

0

0

Cash

0.04

0.05

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

5.29

5.32

5.11

5.14

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.