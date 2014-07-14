Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5.96
5.96
5.96
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.64
-0.86
-0.84
Net Worth
5.29
5.32
5.1
5.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.29
5.32
5.11
5.14
Fixed Assets
0.82
0.12
0.14
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.73
1.73
0.43
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.7
3.42
4.52
4.53
Inventories
0
1.15
0.4
0.4
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.15
0
2.93
2.2
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.71
2.41
1.24
1.98
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.13
-0.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.04
0.05
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
5.29
5.32
5.11
5.14
No Record Found
