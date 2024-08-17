iifl-logo-icon 1
Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

21
(-4.98%)
Jul 14, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

21

Prev. Close

22.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

21

Day's Low

21

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Jun-2016Dec-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.23%

Non-Promoter- 33.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.96

5.96

5.96

5.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.64

-0.86

-0.84

Net Worth

5.29

5.32

5.1

5.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

No Record Found

Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pragnaben V Joshi

Director

Pritesh V Joshi

Director

Kantilal S Trivedi

Director

Shantilal M Savla

Director

Manik Anchlia

Director

Viral V Joshi

Director

Jayendra P Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Gandhinagar Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company offers vehicle and equipment lease finance in India. It also engages in hire purchase and other financial activities; and trades and invests in securities. The company is based in Gandhinagar, India.
