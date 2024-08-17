Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹21
Prev. Close₹22.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹21
Day's Low₹21
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5.96
5.96
5.96
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.64
-0.86
-0.84
Net Worth
5.29
5.32
5.1
5.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pragnaben V Joshi
Director
Pritesh V Joshi
Director
Kantilal S Trivedi
Director
Shantilal M Savla
Director
Manik Anchlia
Director
Viral V Joshi
Director
Jayendra P Bhatt
Reports by Gandhinagar Leasing & Finance Ltd
Summary
Gandhinagar Leasing and Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company offers vehicle and equipment lease finance in India. It also engages in hire purchase and other financial activities; and trades and invests in securities. The company is based in Gandhinagar, India.
