iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganesh Holdings Ltd Company Summary

150.95
(-0.03%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Ganesh Holdings Ltd Summary

Ganesh Holdings Limited was incorporated on September 20, 1982. The Company is engaged in Non Banking Financial Services such as granting of loans, making investments in mutual funds and shares & securities, etc. The Company was incorporated to carry out the following Business: Business of an investment Company and to buy, underwriter invest in, acquire, hold shares, stocks, debentures, debentures-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debentures-stock ,bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State ,dominions, Sovereign rulers, Commissioners, public body or authority Supreme, Municipal, local or otherwise ,firm or person whether in India or elsewhere.To hold by way of investment shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stocks, bonds, obligation, units, securities and other investments.To carry on the business of money lending or financing industrial enterprises, corporations and other persons and to invest in lands, building, factories, houses, flats, commercial agricultural and mining properties.Company is now in process of appointing professional experts, directors and planning to expand his business relating in export and Merchant Banking, either its own or with other partners.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.