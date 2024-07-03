Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹150.95
Prev. Close₹151
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹150.95
Day's Low₹150.95
52 Week's High₹199.55
52 Week's Low₹48.25
Book Value₹50.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.61
1.61
1.69
1.79
Net Worth
2.02
2.02
2.1
2.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.09
0.01
-0.02
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lalitha Ranka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saurabh Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rohit Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti Pradip Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ganesh Holdings Limited was incorporated on September 20, 1982. The Company is engaged in Non Banking Financial Services such as granting of loans, making investments in mutual funds and shares & securities, etc. The Company was incorporated to carry out the following Business: Business of an investment Company and to buy, underwriter invest in, acquire, hold shares, stocks, debentures, debentures-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debentures-stock ,bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State ,dominions, Sovereign rulers, Commissioners, public body or authority Supreme, Municipal, local or otherwise ,firm or person whether in India or elsewhere.To hold by way of investment shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stocks, bonds, obligation, units, securities and other investments.To carry on the business of money lending or financing industrial enterprises, corporations and other persons and to invest in lands, building, factories, houses, flats, commercial agricultural and mining properties.Company is now in process of appointing professional experts, directors and planning to expand his business relating in export and Merchant Banking, either its own or with other partners.
The Ganesh Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is ₹6.11 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is 0 and 3.01 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is ₹48.25 and ₹199.55 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Ganesh Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.33%, 3 Years at 110.43%, 1 Year at 185.84%, 6 Month at -11.21%, 3 Month at -7.79% and 1 Month at -4.46%.
