iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganesh Holdings Ltd Share Price

150.95
(-0.03%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150.95
  • Day's High150.95
  • 52 Wk High199.55
  • Prev. Close151
  • Day's Low150.95
  • 52 Wk Low 48.25
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.09
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ganesh Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

150.95

Prev. Close

151

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

150.95

Day's Low

150.95

52 Week's High

199.55

52 Week's Low

48.25

Book Value

50.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ganesh Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ganesh Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ganesh Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.45%

Non-Promoter- 50.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ganesh Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.61

1.61

1.69

1.79

Net Worth

2.02

2.02

2.1

2.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.09

0.01

-0.02

-0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ganesh Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ganesh Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lalitha Ranka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saurabh Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rohit Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shruti Pradip Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganesh Holdings Ltd

Summary

Ganesh Holdings Limited was incorporated on September 20, 1982. The Company is engaged in Non Banking Financial Services such as granting of loans, making investments in mutual funds and shares & securities, etc. The Company was incorporated to carry out the following Business: Business of an investment Company and to buy, underwriter invest in, acquire, hold shares, stocks, debentures, debentures-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debentures-stock ,bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State ,dominions, Sovereign rulers, Commissioners, public body or authority Supreme, Municipal, local or otherwise ,firm or person whether in India or elsewhere.To hold by way of investment shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stocks, bonds, obligation, units, securities and other investments.To carry on the business of money lending or financing industrial enterprises, corporations and other persons and to invest in lands, building, factories, houses, flats, commercial agricultural and mining properties.Company is now in process of appointing professional experts, directors and planning to expand his business relating in export and Merchant Banking, either its own or with other partners.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ganesh Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Ganesh Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is ₹6.11 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganesh Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is 0 and 3.01 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganesh Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganesh Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is ₹48.25 and ₹199.55 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ganesh Holdings Ltd?

Ganesh Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.33%, 3 Years at 110.43%, 1 Year at 185.84%, 6 Month at -11.21%, 3 Month at -7.79% and 1 Month at -4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganesh Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganesh Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganesh Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.