Summary

Ganesh Holdings Limited was incorporated on September 20, 1982. The Company is engaged in Non Banking Financial Services such as granting of loans, making investments in mutual funds and shares & securities, etc. The Company was incorporated to carry out the following Business: Business of an investment Company and to buy, underwriter invest in, acquire, hold shares, stocks, debentures, debentures-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debentures-stock ,bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State ,dominions, Sovereign rulers, Commissioners, public body or authority Supreme, Municipal, local or otherwise ,firm or person whether in India or elsewhere.To hold by way of investment shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stocks, bonds, obligation, units, securities and other investments.To carry on the business of money lending or financing industrial enterprises, corporations and other persons and to invest in lands, building, factories, houses, flats, commercial agricultural and mining properties.Company is now in process of appointing professional experts, directors and planning to expand his business relating in export and Merchant Banking, either its own or with other partners.

Read More