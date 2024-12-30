iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganesh Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

150.95
(-0.03%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.61

1.61

1.69

1.79

Net Worth

2.02

2.02

2.1

2.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.02

2.02

2.1

2.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.67

0.67

1.45

0.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.03

0.65

0.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.01

0

0.67

0.67

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.01

0.02

0

1

Total Assets

0.66

0.66

2.1

2.2

