Ganesh Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.41
0.41
0.41
0.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.61
1.61
1.69
1.79
Net Worth
2.02
2.02
2.1
2.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.02
2.02
2.1
2.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.67
0.67
1.45
0.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.03
0.65
0.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
0.67
0.67
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.02
0
1
Total Assets
0.66
0.66
2.1
2.2
