Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

GANESH HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting for approval of Re-appointment of Managing Director of the company. Approval of Draft Notice for calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting for approval of re-appointment of Smt.Lalitha Ranka as Managing Director for further term of 5 years commencing from 01-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GANESH HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider approve and adopt unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors thereon. As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

GANESH HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To approve Director Report for the year ended on 31-03-2024 and Notice to convey 42nd AGM. 2)To approve increase in authorised share capital 3)To accept resignation of Shri Sitaram Sharma CS & Compliance officer of the company. and other general matters as mentioned in the attachment As per the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GANESH HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 alongwith Auditors Limited REview Report thereon. As per the atttachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) The Board meeting held on 12th August, 2024 was commenced at 15.04 p.m. and was concluded at 16.40 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

GANESH HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly /yearly audited result for the quarter /year ended on 31-03-2024. Inter alia, 1) approved audited financial statements for the quarter as well as year ended on 31st March, 2024 2) Take on record Auditors Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 24 Apr 2024

GANESH HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1). To discuss and if thought fit to raise further Capital by way of Rights Issue. 2). To increase Authorized Capital of the Company. 3). To alter Capital clauses of Articles of Association and Memorandum of Association of the Company. 4). Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. 1. The Board approved the offer and issuance of equity shares of the Company for an amount, including premium, not exceeding Rs. 10 Crores (Rupees Ten Crores Only) by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be determined and notified subsequently), in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, subject to such approvals, as may be required under the applicable laws (Rights Issue). 2. Further, the Board has constituted a Rights Issue Committee and authorized its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limited to, the final Issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the Rights Issue, approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024