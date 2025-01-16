|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Dec 2024
|16 Jan 2025
|Approval of Draft Notice for calling Extra Ordinary General Meeting for approval of re-appointment of Smt.Lalitha Ranka as Managing Director for further term of 5 years commencing from 01-11-2024 As per the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2025)
