Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,054.75
|61.04
|16,799.24
|-54.88
|0.85
|1,104.93
|163.71
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
6,431.9
|33.78
|8,365.25
|85.58
|1
|577.97
|1,038.29
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
475.2
|24.81
|1,948.78
|28.47
|0.63
|741.18
|195.14
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
58.98
|31.88
|867.27
|18.63
|0
|383.86
|93.5
Exxaro Tiles Ltd
EXXARO
8.24
|0
|368.67
|2.97
|0
|91.09
|6.17
