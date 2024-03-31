TO THE MEMBERS OF M/S GANON PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Ganon Products Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31st March, 2024, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024 and its profit and loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

a. During the year, purchases of Cotton of Rs.28.77 Crore lacs had been done from a single party in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As reported by the Management, there are long term purchase contracts and payments of 10.60 Crore in less than 90 days and balance is more than 90 days pending.

b. The Company has been delaying / defaulting on payment of statutory dues - TDS and GST.

c. As per section 143(3)(h) read with rule 11(g) of the act, every company is required to install audit trail in their accounting software for FY 2023-24. Based on our examination, the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year.

"Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter".

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in this report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extend applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (As amended).

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over financial Reporting;

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, 17.94 Lakh remuneration is being paid by the company to its directors during the current year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us (as amended),

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in of the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year, no amounts were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. So, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.; and

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the period ended 31st March, 2024, which didnt have a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has not operated throughout the year.

Annexure - A to Independent Auditors Report

The ‘Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. Company has no tangible / intangible Assets hence, Clause (i) of the Companies (Auditors) Report Order 2020 is not applicable.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory and no working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, though not provided any guarantee or security, however has granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in other companies as per the details stated below -

To other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates: -

Name Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Anjali Credit Pvt Ltd Nil 1.50 Cr Bright Impex & Agencies Pvt Ltd Nil 0.49 Cr

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted any loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates:-

Name Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Krishnamani Holding Pvt Ltd 9.00 Cr 7.49 Cr Shivam Investment 7.09 Cr 6.14 Cr

To other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates :-

Nature Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 Long Term Advance 15.86 Cr 15.70 Cr

a. The terms and conditions of all the loans and advances granted in the nature of loans and advances provided are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

b. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

c. There are amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days;

d. There were loans which had fallen due during the year, and have been renewed or extended though no fresh loans were granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

e. The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Details of the said loan or advances is as follows;

Aggregate amount during the year % to the total loans granted Closing Balance 31.03.2024 15.86 53.54 % 15.70

Aggregate amount of loan granted to Promoters

Aggregate amount during the year % to the total loans granted Closing Balance 31.03.2024 9.00 Cr 25.53 7.49

Aggregate amount of loan granted to Related Parties

Aggregate amount during the year % to the total loans granted Closing Balance 31.03.2024 7.09 Cr 20.93 6.14

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has, in respect of advances, loans, investments, guarantees, and security provisions, complied with section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the provisions of clause (v) of Paragraph 3 are not applicable to the company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of Cost Records have not been prescribed u/s. 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, hence this clause is not applicable.

vii.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except for a few delays which are as stated below -

Particulars Amount(In Lakhs) Pending since TDS 0.73 April 23 0.41 May 23 1.28 June 23 0.68 July 23 0.82 Aug 23 1.37 Sep 23 0.10 Oct 23 0.16 Nov 23 1.42 Dec 23 0.80 Jan 24 0.39 Feb 24 3.76 March 24 11.92 Total

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no loans or borrowing from the bank, Government, financial institutions nor issued any debentures; hence reporting under clause (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

x.

a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year;

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi.

a. According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company

xii. In our opinionand according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi.

a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause(xvi)(a) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause (xvi)(c) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause(xvi)(d) of Paragraph 3 are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of other than ongoing project. Accordingly, clauses (xx)(a) of Paragraph of the Order are not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing project as per section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, clauses (xx)(b) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Ganon Products Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For L K J Associates & LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No. 105662W / W100174

Richa Kapasi

Partner

Membership No: 138471

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 30th May 2024

UDIN: 24138471BKHIVU7820