Summary

Ganon Products Limited (Formerly known as Ganon Trading & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated in July, 1985. The Company changed its name to Ganon Products Limited from Ganon Trading & Finance Company Limited on March 23, 2018. The Company is mainly involved in trading activity of multiple commodities more specifically in Cotton, Fabrics, Iron & Steels, Metals, Thermal, Coal etc domestically and internationally. It procure material from local Suppliers as well as from foreign suppliers and sale it in domestic market and international market. The Company is engaged in Trading activity of goods in the Wholesale Segment.The Company commenced its business operations in July, 1985. The most significant happening during the course of the year 2011-12 was the acquisition of the substantial block of the existing Promoters shareholding of 25.25% in the Company by Krishnamani Holdings Private Limited. Krishnamani acquired 25.25.% of the Equity Shares of the Company through an open Offer pursuant to SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 from the Promoter of the Company and existing Shareholders of the Company. As a corollary to the change in management and control, the existing Promoter Directors i.e. Mr. Radhakishan Damani, Mr. Gopikishan Damani and Mrs. Shrikantadevi Damani stepped down from the Board with effect from August 27, 2012. Mr. Rajendra Singhvi, Non-executive Independent Director, resigned with effect from July 26, 2012. Mr. Dwarka Pr

Read More