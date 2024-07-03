iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganon Products Ltd Share Price

8.76
(-0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ganon Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.14

Prev. Close

8.79

Turnover(Lac.)

8.07

Day's High

9.14

Day's Low

8.52

52 Week's High

18

52 Week's Low

5.17

Book Value

11.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ganon Products Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ganon Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ganon Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.24%

Non-Promoter- 74.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ganon Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.33

9.33

9.33

9.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.64

1.5

1.48

1.45

Net Worth

10.97

10.83

10.81

10.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.01

0.25

34.01

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.45

-99.26

1,743.4

Raw materials

0

-0.06

0

-33.75

As % of sales

0

565.09

0

99.24

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.05

-0.1

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.08

0.24

2.54

0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.04

0

-0.02

Working capital

-0.97

2.51

-0.41

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.45

-99.26

1,743.4

Op profit growth

76.95

-1,117.5

-64.86

27.48

EBIT growth

80.44

-89.44

3,098.22

25.47

Net profit growth

-102.71

-190.88

4,310.14

36.37

No Record Found

Ganon Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ganon Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Madanlal Goyal

Independent Director

Sanjay Sood

Independent Director

Roopal Sood

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rachit Sinha

Director

Pooja Nirav Shah

Director

Ravindra Haribhau Gopale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ganon Products Ltd

Summary

Ganon Products Limited (Formerly known as Ganon Trading & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated in July, 1985. The Company changed its name to Ganon Products Limited from Ganon Trading & Finance Company Limited on March 23, 2018. The Company is mainly involved in trading activity of multiple commodities more specifically in Cotton, Fabrics, Iron & Steels, Metals, Thermal, Coal etc domestically and internationally. It procure material from local Suppliers as well as from foreign suppliers and sale it in domestic market and international market. The Company is engaged in Trading activity of goods in the Wholesale Segment.The Company commenced its business operations in July, 1985. The most significant happening during the course of the year 2011-12 was the acquisition of the substantial block of the existing Promoters shareholding of 25.25% in the Company by Krishnamani Holdings Private Limited. Krishnamani acquired 25.25.% of the Equity Shares of the Company through an open Offer pursuant to SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 from the Promoter of the Company and existing Shareholders of the Company. As a corollary to the change in management and control, the existing Promoter Directors i.e. Mr. Radhakishan Damani, Mr. Gopikishan Damani and Mrs. Shrikantadevi Damani stepped down from the Board with effect from August 27, 2012. Mr. Rajendra Singhvi, Non-executive Independent Director, resigned with effect from July 26, 2012. Mr. Dwarka Pr
Company FAQs

What is the Ganon Products Ltd share price today?

The Ganon Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ganon Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganon Products Ltd is ₹8.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ganon Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ganon Products Ltd is 0 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ganon Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganon Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganon Products Ltd is ₹5.17 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ganon Products Ltd?

Ganon Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.25%, 3 Years at -6.05%, 1 Year at -44.37%, 6 Month at 20.58%, 3 Month at -3.51% and 1 Month at -0.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ganon Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ganon Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.75 %

