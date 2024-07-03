SectorTrading
Open₹9.14
Prev. Close₹8.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.07
Day's High₹9.14
Day's Low₹8.52
52 Week's High₹18
52 Week's Low₹5.17
Book Value₹11.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.33
9.33
9.33
9.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.64
1.5
1.48
1.45
Net Worth
10.97
10.83
10.81
10.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.01
0.25
34.01
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.45
-99.26
1,743.4
Raw materials
0
-0.06
0
-33.75
As % of sales
0
565.09
0
99.24
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.05
-0.1
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.08
0.24
2.54
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.97
2.51
-0.41
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.45
-99.26
1,743.4
Op profit growth
76.95
-1,117.5
-64.86
27.48
EBIT growth
80.44
-89.44
3,098.22
25.47
Net profit growth
-102.71
-190.88
4,310.14
36.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Madanlal Goyal
Independent Director
Sanjay Sood
Independent Director
Roopal Sood
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rachit Sinha
Director
Pooja Nirav Shah
Director
Ravindra Haribhau Gopale
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ganon Products Ltd
Summary
Ganon Products Limited (Formerly known as Ganon Trading & Finance Company Limited) was incorporated in July, 1985. The Company changed its name to Ganon Products Limited from Ganon Trading & Finance Company Limited on March 23, 2018. The Company is mainly involved in trading activity of multiple commodities more specifically in Cotton, Fabrics, Iron & Steels, Metals, Thermal, Coal etc domestically and internationally. It procure material from local Suppliers as well as from foreign suppliers and sale it in domestic market and international market. The Company is engaged in Trading activity of goods in the Wholesale Segment.The Company commenced its business operations in July, 1985. The most significant happening during the course of the year 2011-12 was the acquisition of the substantial block of the existing Promoters shareholding of 25.25% in the Company by Krishnamani Holdings Private Limited. Krishnamani acquired 25.25.% of the Equity Shares of the Company through an open Offer pursuant to SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 from the Promoter of the Company and existing Shareholders of the Company. As a corollary to the change in management and control, the existing Promoter Directors i.e. Mr. Radhakishan Damani, Mr. Gopikishan Damani and Mrs. Shrikantadevi Damani stepped down from the Board with effect from August 27, 2012. Mr. Rajendra Singhvi, Non-executive Independent Director, resigned with effect from July 26, 2012. Mr. Dwarka Pr
Read More
The Ganon Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ganon Products Ltd is ₹8.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ganon Products Ltd is 0 and 0.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ganon Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ganon Products Ltd is ₹5.17 and ₹18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ganon Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.25%, 3 Years at -6.05%, 1 Year at -44.37%, 6 Month at 20.58%, 3 Month at -3.51% and 1 Month at -0.11%.
