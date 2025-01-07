iifl-logo-icon 1
Ganon Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.82
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.01

0.25

34.01

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.45

-99.26

1,743.4

Raw materials

0

-0.06

0

-33.75

As % of sales

0

565.09

0

99.24

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.05

-0.1

-0.05

As % of sales

0

478.64

42.67

0.14

Other costs

-0.25

-0.17

-0.11

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,543.19

46.2

0.37

Operating profit

-0.5

-0.28

0.02

0.07

OPM

0

-2,486.93

11.12

0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.98

0.55

2.51

0

Profit before tax

0.08

0.24

2.54

0.07

Taxes

-0.02

-0.04

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-24.19

-16.03

-0.23

-27.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.2

2.53

0.05

Exceptional items

0

-2.51

0

0

Net profit

0.06

-2.3

2.53

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-102.71

-190.88

4,310.14

36.37

NPM

0

-20,169.88

1,009.7

0.16

