Ganon Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.08
0.24
2.54
0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
-0.97
2.51
-0.41
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.9
2.71
2.12
0.08
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.9
2.71
2.12
0.08
Equity raised
2.77
7.39
2.33
2.28
Investing
0
0
-9.15
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.01
Net in cash
1.87
10.11
-4.69
2.38
