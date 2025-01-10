Ganon Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.33
9.33
9.33
9.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.64
1.5
1.48
1.45
Net Worth
10.97
10.83
10.81
10.78
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.97
10.83
10.81
10.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.99
1.99
1.99
1.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.79
8.72
8.81
8.7
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.61
0.19
0
0.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
29.9
18.79
15.64
14.06
Sundry Creditors
-14.36
-7.84
-0.83
-0.83
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7.36
-2.42
-6
-4.66
Cash
0.2
0.13
0.01
0.09
Total Assets
10.98
10.84
10.81
10.78
