Ganon Products Ltd Balance Sheet

8.3
(-6.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.33

9.33

9.33

9.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.64

1.5

1.48

1.45

Net Worth

10.97

10.83

10.81

10.78

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.97

10.83

10.81

10.78

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.99

1.99

1.99

1.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.79

8.72

8.81

8.7

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.61

0.19

0

0.13

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

29.9

18.79

15.64

14.06

Sundry Creditors

-14.36

-7.84

-0.83

-0.83

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-7.36

-2.42

-6

-4.66

Cash

0.2

0.13

0.01

0.09

Total Assets

10.98

10.84

10.81

10.78

