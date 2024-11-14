|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|Approved Notice of AGM
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Rachit Sinha Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jun 2024
|2 Jun 2024
|Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financia year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|4 Feb 2024
|Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
