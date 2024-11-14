iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ganon Products Ltd Board Meeting

8.4
(0.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:58:00 AM

Ganon Products CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Approved Notice of AGM
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Appointment of Mr. Rachit Sinha Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting14 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jun 20242 Jun 2024
Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financia year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Ganon Products: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ganon Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.