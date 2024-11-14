Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

Approved Notice of AGM

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mr. Rachit Sinha Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jun 2024 2 Jun 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Ganon Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financia year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024