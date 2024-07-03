Garodia Chemical Ltd Summary

Garodia Chemical Limited was incorporated on 6th January, 1993. The main object of the Company is to carry on the business of manufacturing and dealing in all types of dyes and chemicals and chemicals products pertaining to or concerned with the science or processes of chemistry and their by-products.The Company commenced manufacturing of PNA & Allied product together with the allied product of Anthracjuinone in 1999. At present, the Company is in the manufacturing business of Chemicals. The Company suffered heavy losses in the past few years due to hefty competition from China Market and has suspended its manufacturing activities as well. Due to which, it could not do anything, but to wait for the market and other conditions to revive. The Company has not carried on any business activities indeed.