Open₹8.38
Prev. Close₹7.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹8.38
Day's Low₹8.38
52 Week's High₹9.6
52 Week's Low₹4.72
Book Value₹-6.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.69
-11.56
-11.5
-11.4
Net Worth
-4.49
-4.36
-4.3
-4.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.67
3.32
-0.22
Depreciation
0
0
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.59
1.05
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-74.1
367.9
31.27
-48.55
EBIT growth
-74.1
-120.39
-1,593.06
-31.87
Net profit growth
-74.1
-120.39
-1,593.06
-103.82
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mahesh Garodia
Independent Director
Kunal Naik
Independent Director
Brain Fernandes
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Garodia Chemical Limited was incorporated on 6th January, 1993. The main object of the Company is to carry on the business of manufacturing and dealing in all types of dyes and chemicals and chemicals products pertaining to or concerned with the science or processes of chemistry and their by-products.The Company commenced manufacturing of PNA & Allied product together with the allied product of Anthracjuinone in 1999. At present, the Company is in the manufacturing business of Chemicals. The Company suffered heavy losses in the past few years due to hefty competition from China Market and has suspended its manufacturing activities as well. Due to which, it could not do anything, but to wait for the market and other conditions to revive. The Company has not carried on any business activities indeed.
The Garodia Chemical Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garodia Chemical Ltd is ₹6.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garodia Chemical Ltd is 0 and -1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garodia Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garodia Chemical Ltd is ₹4.72 and ₹9.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garodia Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.48%, 3 Years at 18.93%, 1 Year at -1.72%, 6 Month at 1.52%, 3 Month at 37.29% and 1 Month at 33.39%.
