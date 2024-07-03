iifl-logo-icon 1
Garodia Chemical Ltd Share Price

8.38
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

  • Open8.38
  • Day's High8.38
  • 52 Wk High9.6
  • Prev. Close7.99
  • Day's Low8.38
  • 52 Wk Low 4.72
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-6.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Garodia Chemical Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.38

Prev. Close

7.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

8.38

Day's Low

8.38

52 Week's High

9.6

52 Week's Low

4.72

Book Value

-6.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Garodia Chemical Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Garodia Chemical Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Garodia Chemical Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.78%

Non-Promoter- 10.41%

Institutions: 10.41%

Non-Institutions: 37.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Garodia Chemical Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.69

-11.56

-11.5

-11.4

Net Worth

-4.49

-4.36

-4.3

-4.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.17

-0.67

3.32

-0.22

Depreciation

0

0

-0.11

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.59

1.05

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-74.1

367.9

31.27

-48.55

EBIT growth

-74.1

-120.39

-1,593.06

-31.87

Net profit growth

-74.1

-120.39

-1,593.06

-103.82

No Record Found

Garodia Chemical Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Garodia Chemical Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mahesh Garodia

Independent Director

Kunal Naik

Independent Director

Brain Fernandes

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garodia Chemical Ltd

Summary

Garodia Chemical Limited was incorporated on 6th January, 1993. The main object of the Company is to carry on the business of manufacturing and dealing in all types of dyes and chemicals and chemicals products pertaining to or concerned with the science or processes of chemistry and their by-products.The Company commenced manufacturing of PNA & Allied product together with the allied product of Anthracjuinone in 1999. At present, the Company is in the manufacturing business of Chemicals. The Company suffered heavy losses in the past few years due to hefty competition from China Market and has suspended its manufacturing activities as well. Due to which, it could not do anything, but to wait for the market and other conditions to revive. The Company has not carried on any business activities indeed.
Company FAQs

What is the Garodia Chemical Ltd share price today?

The Garodia Chemical Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garodia Chemical Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garodia Chemical Ltd is ₹6.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garodia Chemical Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garodia Chemical Ltd is 0 and -1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garodia Chemical Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garodia Chemical Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garodia Chemical Ltd is ₹4.72 and ₹9.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garodia Chemical Ltd?

Garodia Chemical Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.48%, 3 Years at 18.93%, 1 Year at -1.72%, 6 Month at 1.52%, 3 Month at 37.29% and 1 Month at 33.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garodia Chemical Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garodia Chemical Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.79 %
Institutions - 10.42 %
Public - 37.79 %

