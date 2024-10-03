|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|In terms of Regulation 34(1) of SEBI 9LODR) 2015 we are enclosing herewith the Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024 of the company. Kindly take the same in your records. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, please find enclosed herewith Scrutinizer report of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company held as on September 30, 2024 through video conferencing at the registered office of the company. Kindly take the above information in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
