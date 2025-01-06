Garodia Chemical Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.17
-0.67
3.32
-0.22
Depreciation
0
0
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.59
1.05
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.25
-1.26
4.25
-0.34
Capital expenditure
0
-1.15
-1.15
-9.03
Free cash flow
-0.25
-2.41
3.1
-9.37
Equity raised
-22.44
-20.88
-27.32
-26.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.26
7.88
11.12
14.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.44
-15.42
-13.09
-21.71
