Garodia Chemical Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.69
-11.56
-11.5
-11.4
Net Worth
-4.49
-4.36
-4.3
-4.2
Minority Interest
Debt
4.5
4.34
4.31
4.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.06
0.1
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.07
-0.03
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
-0.08
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.01
-0.02
0
-0.02
