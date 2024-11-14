|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to inform you that pursuant to Reg 30 and Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board at its meeting held today i.e. August 14, 2024 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia to consider and approve (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with Audit report thereon. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith audited financial results for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 along with Audit Report thereon., Read less.. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations) the Board at its meeting held today i.e., 30th May 2024, at the registered office of the company situated at 149/156, Garodia Shopping Centre, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai - 400077, inter alia, to considered and approved following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024, and took on record the Auditors Report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|GARODIA CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 14 2024 at the registered office of the company inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. We further inform you that the trading window of the Company is already closed w.e.f. the closing of trading hours on BSE on December 29 2023 which shall continue to remain closed and shall be opened 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (including amendments thereto). Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., February 14, 2024, at the registered office of the company situated at 149/156, Garodia Shopping Centre, Garodia Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai, 400077 inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The Board Meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:30p.m. Kindly take the same in your records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
