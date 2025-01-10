To the Members of

Garware Marine Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Garware Marine Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to be disclosed.

Information Other than the Standalone financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report, and Shareholder Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal standalone financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys standalone financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal standalone financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position on its financial statements Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 29(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 29(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend has not been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has widely used Tally Prime as its accounting software for maintaining its books of account, but the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled during the financial year.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For D. Kothary & Co Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105335W) Deepak O. Narsaria Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 121190 Date: 24th may, 2024 UDIN: 24121190BKBOTA1936

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of the Company of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) As explained to us, all the property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any immovable property as at the balance sheet date;

d) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year;

e) There are no proceedings initiated and are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of . 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

b) During the year the Company has not provided security, granted loan and advances in the nature of loan to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Further, during the year the investments made and guarantees provided to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company and hence clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of Custom, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues pending to be deposited on account of any disputes pending with various forums.

viii. There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under Sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 6.56 lakhs (prior to exceptional items) in the financial year covered by our audit but has not been incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For D. Kothary & Co Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 105335W) Deepak O. Narsaria Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 121190 Date: 24th may, 2024 UDIN: 24121190BKBOTA1936

Annexure - B

To the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Garware Marine Industries Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reportingof Garware Marine Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.