SectorShip Building
Open₹29.06
Prev. Close₹29.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.13
Day's High₹29.06
Day's Low₹29.06
52 Week's High₹57.01
52 Week's Low₹8.23
Book Value₹28.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.76
P/E80.14
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.77
5.77
5.77
5.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.28
2.14
5.42
-0.02
Net Worth
11.05
7.91
11.19
5.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.29
1.11
1.15
0.87
yoy growth (%)
16.03
-2.83
30.92
-24.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.29
As % of sales
0
0
0
33.61
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.62
-0.57
-0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
0.08
0.18
-0.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.27
-0.08
Working capital
0.13
0.15
0.66
-0.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.03
-2.83
30.92
-24.18
Op profit growth
67.19
-55.15
-140.6
-35.82
EBIT growth
55.06
-51.44
-143.97
-698.99
Net profit growth
79.7
215.65
-104.07
-1,16,953.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,221.85
|88.1
|2,399.82
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
41.21
|18.07
|100.85
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
128.95
|53.07
|79.56
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.47
|0
|31.14
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
29.65
|80.14
|17.1
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Aditya Garware
Executive Director
S V Atre
Non Executive Director
Shefali S Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pallavi P Shedge
Independent Director
Sanjay V Chinai
Independent Director
Vikas D Sadarangani
Independent Director
Piyush Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Garware Marine Industries Ltd
Summary
Garware Marine Industries Ltd (GMIL), a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on August 8, 1975 with the name as Modern Nets Ltd. On March 29, 1976, the Company commenced their operations. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed to Garware Marine Industries Ltd. in December, 1981. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and their factory is located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. It was promoted by Late Padma Bhushan, Shri. B. D. Garware, founder of the Garware Group of Companies. Prior toi this, it was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Fishing Nets for over 3 decades and is catering to the needs of large number of fishermen throughout the Indian sub-continent. However the manufacturing and marketing activities have ceased to exist, it presently runs a Ship Repair Division.The Company also assist OEM engineers in carrying out Major day dockings, Shaft removal and renewal, Propeller hub overhaul, Bow thruster, and Stern thruster overhauls. It is one of the few Net Makers in the organized sector. It mainly cater to Fishing Industry situated along the coastline of India. It manufacture Nylon Fishing Nets in various sizes. During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of Fish Knitted Fabrics from 256 MT to 384 MT. During the year 2007-08, it installed 3 new net making machines at the Ahmednagar plant. In July 2008, it commissioned all the machines and started commercial production. Further, two new machines were installed and commissione
Read More
The Garware Marine Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is ₹16.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is 80.14 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Marine Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is ₹8.23 and ₹57.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garware Marine Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.94%, 3 Years at 28.06%, 1 Year at 239.63%, 6 Month at 118.82%, 3 Month at -33.76% and 1 Month at -7.43%.
