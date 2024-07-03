iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garware Marine Industries Ltd Share Price

29.06
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:35:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.06
  • Day's High29.06
  • 52 Wk High57.01
  • Prev. Close29.65
  • Day's Low29.06
  • 52 Wk Low 8.23
  • Turnover (lac)2.13
  • P/E80.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.95
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Garware Marine Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

29.06

Prev. Close

29.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2.13

Day's High

29.06

Day's Low

29.06

52 Week's High

57.01

52 Week's Low

8.23

Book Value

28.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.76

P/E

80.14

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Garware Marine Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Garware Marine Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garware Marine Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.68%

Foreign: 3.68%

Indian: 33.92%

Non-Promoter- 2.44%

Institutions: 2.43%

Non-Institutions: 59.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garware Marine Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.77

5.77

5.77

5.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.28

2.14

5.42

-0.02

Net Worth

11.05

7.91

11.19

5.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.29

1.11

1.15

0.87

yoy growth (%)

16.03

-2.83

30.92

-24.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.29

As % of sales

0

0

0

33.61

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.62

-0.57

-0.48

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.14

0.08

0.18

-0.53

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

-0.27

-0.08

Working capital

0.13

0.15

0.66

-0.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.03

-2.83

30.92

-24.18

Op profit growth

67.19

-55.15

-140.6

-35.82

EBIT growth

55.06

-51.44

-143.97

-698.99

Net profit growth

79.7

215.65

-104.07

-1,16,953.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Garware Marine Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,221.85

88.12,399.8223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

41.21

18.07100.850.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

128.95

53.0779.560.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.47

031.14-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

29.65

80.1417.10.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garware Marine Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Aditya Garware

Executive Director

S V Atre

Non Executive Director

Shefali S Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pallavi P Shedge

Independent Director

Sanjay V Chinai

Independent Director

Vikas D Sadarangani

Independent Director

Piyush Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garware Marine Industries Ltd

Summary

Garware Marine Industries Ltd (GMIL), a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on August 8, 1975 with the name as Modern Nets Ltd. On March 29, 1976, the Company commenced their operations. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed to Garware Marine Industries Ltd. in December, 1981. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and their factory is located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. It was promoted by Late Padma Bhushan, Shri. B. D. Garware, founder of the Garware Group of Companies. Prior toi this, it was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Fishing Nets for over 3 decades and is catering to the needs of large number of fishermen throughout the Indian sub-continent. However the manufacturing and marketing activities have ceased to exist, it presently runs a Ship Repair Division.The Company also assist OEM engineers in carrying out Major day dockings, Shaft removal and renewal, Propeller hub overhaul, Bow thruster, and Stern thruster overhauls. It is one of the few Net Makers in the organized sector. It mainly cater to Fishing Industry situated along the coastline of India. It manufacture Nylon Fishing Nets in various sizes. During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of Fish Knitted Fabrics from 256 MT to 384 MT. During the year 2007-08, it installed 3 new net making machines at the Ahmednagar plant. In July 2008, it commissioned all the machines and started commercial production. Further, two new machines were installed and commissione
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garware Marine Industries Ltd share price today?

The Garware Marine Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Marine Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is ₹16.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garware Marine Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is 80.14 and 1.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garware Marine Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Marine Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is ₹8.23 and ₹57.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garware Marine Industries Ltd?

Garware Marine Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.94%, 3 Years at 28.06%, 1 Year at 239.63%, 6 Month at 118.82%, 3 Month at -33.76% and 1 Month at -7.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garware Marine Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garware Marine Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.60 %
Institutions - 2.43 %
Public - 59.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Marine Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.