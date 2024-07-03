iifl-logo-icon 1
Garware Marine Industries Ltd Company Summary

27.36
(-1.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Garware Marine Industries Ltd Summary

Garware Marine Industries Ltd (GMIL), a Public Limited Company, was incorporated on August 8, 1975 with the name as Modern Nets Ltd. On March 29, 1976, the Company commenced their operations. Thereafter, the name of the Company got changed to Garware Marine Industries Ltd. in December, 1981. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and their factory is located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. It was promoted by Late Padma Bhushan, Shri. B. D. Garware, founder of the Garware Group of Companies. Prior toi this, it was engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Fishing Nets for over 3 decades and is catering to the needs of large number of fishermen throughout the Indian sub-continent. However the manufacturing and marketing activities have ceased to exist, it presently runs a Ship Repair Division.The Company also assist OEM engineers in carrying out Major day dockings, Shaft removal and renewal, Propeller hub overhaul, Bow thruster, and Stern thruster overhauls. It is one of the few Net Makers in the organized sector. It mainly cater to Fishing Industry situated along the coastline of India. It manufacture Nylon Fishing Nets in various sizes. During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of Fish Knitted Fabrics from 256 MT to 384 MT. During the year 2007-08, it installed 3 new net making machines at the Ahmednagar plant. In July 2008, it commissioned all the machines and started commercial production. Further, two new machines were installed and commissioned, which again commenced production in August, 2010.

