Garware Marine Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.14
0.08
0.18
-0.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.27
-0.08
Working capital
0.13
0.15
0.66
-0.38
Other operating items
Operating
0.27
0.22
0.56
-0.99
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.07
0
Free cash flow
0.27
0.22
0.63
-0.99
Equity raised
-0.88
0.93
1.06
-0.15
Investing
0.55
-2.71
2.25
-0.05
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.06
-1.55
3.94
-1.2
