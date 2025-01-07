Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.29
1.11
1.15
0.87
yoy growth (%)
16.03
-2.83
30.92
-24.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.29
As % of sales
0
0
0
33.61
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.62
-0.57
-0.48
As % of sales
49.11
56.17
50.12
54.94
Other costs
-0.51
-0.4
-0.37
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.56
35.96
32.85
66.31
Operating profit
0.14
0.08
0.19
-0.48
OPM
11.32
7.85
17.02
-54.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.05
Other income
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.14
0.08
0.18
-0.53
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.27
-0.08
Tax rate
-3.63
-11.38
-151.83
14.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.07
-0.09
-0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0.12
0
Net profit
0.14
0.07
0.02
-0.61
yoy growth (%)
79.7
215.65
-104.07
-1,16,953.81
NPM
10.93
7.05
2.17
-69.83
