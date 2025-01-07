iifl-logo-icon 1
Garware Marine Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.48
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.29

1.11

1.15

0.87

yoy growth (%)

16.03

-2.83

30.92

-24.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.29

As % of sales

0

0

0

33.61

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.62

-0.57

-0.48

As % of sales

49.11

56.17

50.12

54.94

Other costs

-0.51

-0.4

-0.37

-0.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.56

35.96

32.85

66.31

Operating profit

0.14

0.08

0.19

-0.48

OPM

11.32

7.85

17.02

-54.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.05

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.14

0.08

0.18

-0.53

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.27

-0.08

Tax rate

-3.63

-11.38

-151.83

14.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.07

-0.09

-0.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0.12

0

Net profit

0.14

0.07

0.02

-0.61

yoy growth (%)

79.7

215.65

-104.07

-1,16,953.81

NPM

10.93

7.05

2.17

-69.83

