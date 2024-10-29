|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take on your record the enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held today 29th October, 2024, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 06th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly take on your record the enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 06th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. 2. to consider and approve the audited annual accounts for the year ended 31/03/2024 along with the Auditors Report. Please take on your record the following outcome of the meeting: 1. Approved audited financial statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the auditors report. 2. Approved audited annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the Auditors Report as on 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved reappointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|As per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the Appointment of Mr. Piyush Patel, DIN: 02855080, as Additional Director - Non- Executive, Independent with effect from today, 27th March, 2024 for the period of 5 years till 27th March, 2029. Read less.. As per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in their Meeting, held today, 27th March, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Piyush Patel, DIN 02855080, as Independent Director for the term of 5 years, till 26th March, 2029, subject to approval of shareholder within 3 months. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve kindly take on your record that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 07th February 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. The outcome of the BOARD MEETING is as follows: The Board has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. kindly take the same on your regards, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.