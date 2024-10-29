iifl-logo-icon 1
Garware Marine Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Garware Marine CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take on your record the enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held today 29th October, 2024, approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 06th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly take on your record the enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held today, 06th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024. 2. to consider and approve the audited annual accounts for the year ended 31/03/2024 along with the Auditors Report. Please take on your record the following outcome of the meeting: 1. Approved audited financial statement for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the auditors report. 2. Approved audited annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, along with the Auditors Report as on 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved reappointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
As per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has approved the Appointment of Mr. Piyush Patel, DIN: 02855080, as Additional Director - Non- Executive, Independent with effect from today, 27th March, 2024 for the period of 5 years till 27th March, 2029. Read less.. As per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in their Meeting, held today, 27th March, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Piyush Patel, DIN 02855080, as Independent Director for the term of 5 years, till 26th March, 2029, subject to approval of shareholder within 3 months. Read less..
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
GARWARE MARINE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve kindly take on your record that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 07th February 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. The outcome of the BOARD MEETING is as follows: The Board has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. kindly take the same on your regards, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

