Independent Auditors Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as Amended

To The Board of Directors of Gayatri Bioorganics Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of standalone financial results of Gayatri Bioorganics Limited (the "Company") for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 ("Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

i. is presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143( I0) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"), Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Managements Responsibilities for the Statement

The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 and 52 of the Listing Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability, to continue as a disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates made by the Board of Directors.

d) Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Board of Directors in terms of the requirements specified under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

e) Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

f) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.

For MGR & Co Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 012787S) Sd/- M G Rao Partner M No. 029893 UDIN NO: 24029893BKACNJ7640 Place: HYDERABAD Date: 11th May, 2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LIMITED of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future years are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For MGR & Co Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 012787S) Sd/- M G Rao Partner M No. 029893 UDIN NO: 24029893BKACNJ7640 Place: HYDERABAD Date: 11th May, 2024

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date to the Members of "M/s. GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LIMITED" for the year ended March 31, 2024)

(i) The Company does not have Property, Plant & Equipment; hence the Disclosure Requirements under this Clause are not applicable.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have Inventory; hence the Disclosure Requirements under this Clause are not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any investments, given any loans, guarantees, or security which attracts compliance of section 185 and section 186 of Companies act. Accordingly, Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits form the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and expiations given to us and on the basis of our examination ofthe records, the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company is not required for the current year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination ofthe records the Company, Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company did not have dues which have not been deposited on account of dispute as on March 31,2024, except for the following:

Statue Nature of dues Period to which the amount Relates Amount Forum where dispute is pending The Customs Act, 1961 Customs Duty FY 1994 -95 2,71,73,906 CESAT Banglore Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty including penalty 02/2020 to 08 /2014 8,52,42,349 CESAT - Hyderabad Agricultural Market Committee Market Cess 2009 -10 to 2012 -13 93,35,696 The Secretary Agriculture Market Committee, Sadasivapet.

Note: The company has paid the VAT Penalty of Rs.37,03,756 relating to period 2011-2016 during the year.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961, Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(viii)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank,financial institution, government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loans from any lender. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short- term basis by the Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Act. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act). Accordingly, Clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer orfurther public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 ofthe order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our observation,no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. Accordingly, Clause 3(xi) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no fraud by the company or on the company been noticed or reported during the course of the audit, Hence no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Company Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. Accordingly, Clause 3(xi) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no fraud by the company or on the company been noticed or reported during the course of the audit, Hence no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Company Act, 2013 has been filed by us in Form ADT -4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken in to consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) ofthe order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are incompliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered in to any noncash transactions with its directors or persons or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xv) ofthe order is not applicable.

(xvi)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA ofthe Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not conducted any nonbanking financial or housing finance activities, Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (c) of the order isnot applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the group does not have any Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi) (d) ofthe order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, Accordingly, Clause 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates ofrealization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of the section 135 of Act towards Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the company, Accordingly, Clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.