iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Share Price

7.02
(0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.55
  • Day's High7.1
  • 52 Wk High9.38
  • Prev. Close7.01
  • Day's Low6.55
  • 52 Wk Low 4.75
  • Turnover (lac)1.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

6.55

Prev. Close

7.01

Turnover(Lac.)

1.04

Day's High

7.1

Day's Low

6.55

52 Week's High

9.38

52 Week's Low

4.75

Book Value

-4.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Corporate Action

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.66%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 58.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

78.79

78.79

78.79

78.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-113.95

-113.27

-112.26

-111.77

Net Worth

-35.16

-34.48

-33.47

-32.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

173.39

79.69

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

117.57

-42.31

Raw materials

0

0

-141.46

-43.6

As % of sales

0

0

81.58

54.71

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.28

-12.76

-11.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.49

-0.55

-19.14

-65.79

Depreciation

0

0

-6.96

-5.34

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.5

69.84

-21.27

-91.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

117.57

-42.31

Op profit growth

-18.51

-97.44

-51.51

98.33

EBIT growth

-9

-97.12

-65.04

108.66

Net profit growth

-100.58

-541.24

-76.83

113.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy

Independent Director

Murali Vittala

Independent Director

P V Narayana Rao

Independent Director

Ch Ramachandra Seshaprasad

Whole-time Director

K. Sridhar Reddy

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi Ramchand Sachdeva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aamir Tak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on December 02, 1991 and promoted jointly by T V Sandeep Reddy and D S P Reddy and Associates, Gayatri BioOrganics Limited (Formerly known Gayatri Starchkem Ltd), is one of the largest manufacturing units of Starch, Modified Starches ,Liquid Glucose, Sorbitol, and its allied products in south India with a wide distribution network across the country. It is mainly in the business of manufacturing of Starch, its derivatives and related by-products, and development of customised application for value added starch derivatives. The Company has manufacturing plants located in states of Karnataka and Telangana. It is engaged in the manufacture of sorbitol with an installed capacity of 8550 tpa. The Company has a technical collaboration with Lurgi Oil Gas Chemie, Germany, for transfer of know-how, to manufacture sorbitol by adopting state-of-the-art low-pressure hydrogenation technology. Sorbitol is used in tonic/liquid formulations, toothpastes, cosmetic products like face creams and lotions, in tobacco processing for cigarettes, and in the paint, leather, paper, textile and food industries, etc. Sorbitol is more immune to bacteriological degradation than sugar, and is less vulnerable to mould growths than most other humectants and plasticising materials.The company came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance a project to manufacture 8550 tpa of sorbitol. At Gayatri Bio-organics Limited, the state of art technology adopted from Lurgi Ol. Gas. Chemie GMBH, Ger
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd share price today?

The Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is ₹55.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is 0 and -1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹9.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd?

Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.44%, 3 Years at -23.41%, 1 Year at -22.28%, 6 Month at 8.85%, 3 Month at 13.61% and 1 Month at 6.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.62 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 58.72 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.