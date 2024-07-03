Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹6.55
Prev. Close₹7.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.04
Day's High₹7.1
Day's Low₹6.55
52 Week's High₹9.38
52 Week's Low₹4.75
Book Value₹-4.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
78.79
78.79
78.79
78.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-113.95
-113.27
-112.26
-111.77
Net Worth
-35.16
-34.48
-33.47
-32.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
173.39
79.69
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
117.57
-42.31
Raw materials
0
0
-141.46
-43.6
As % of sales
0
0
81.58
54.71
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.28
-12.76
-11.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.49
-0.55
-19.14
-65.79
Depreciation
0
0
-6.96
-5.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.5
69.84
-21.27
-91.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
117.57
-42.31
Op profit growth
-18.51
-97.44
-51.51
98.33
EBIT growth
-9
-97.12
-65.04
108.66
Net profit growth
-100.58
-541.24
-76.83
113.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T V Sandeep Kumar Reddy
Independent Director
Murali Vittala
Independent Director
P V Narayana Rao
Independent Director
Ch Ramachandra Seshaprasad
Whole-time Director
K. Sridhar Reddy
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi Ramchand Sachdeva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aamir Tak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on December 02, 1991 and promoted jointly by T V Sandeep Reddy and D S P Reddy and Associates, Gayatri BioOrganics Limited (Formerly known Gayatri Starchkem Ltd), is one of the largest manufacturing units of Starch, Modified Starches ,Liquid Glucose, Sorbitol, and its allied products in south India with a wide distribution network across the country. It is mainly in the business of manufacturing of Starch, its derivatives and related by-products, and development of customised application for value added starch derivatives. The Company has manufacturing plants located in states of Karnataka and Telangana. It is engaged in the manufacture of sorbitol with an installed capacity of 8550 tpa. The Company has a technical collaboration with Lurgi Oil Gas Chemie, Germany, for transfer of know-how, to manufacture sorbitol by adopting state-of-the-art low-pressure hydrogenation technology. Sorbitol is used in tonic/liquid formulations, toothpastes, cosmetic products like face creams and lotions, in tobacco processing for cigarettes, and in the paint, leather, paper, textile and food industries, etc. Sorbitol is more immune to bacteriological degradation than sugar, and is less vulnerable to mould growths than most other humectants and plasticising materials.The company came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance a project to manufacture 8550 tpa of sorbitol. At Gayatri Bio-organics Limited, the state of art technology adopted from Lurgi Ol. Gas. Chemie GMBH, Ger
Read More
The Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is ₹55.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is 0 and -1.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd is ₹4.75 and ₹9.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.44%, 3 Years at -23.41%, 1 Year at -22.28%, 6 Month at 8.85%, 3 Month at 13.61% and 1 Month at 6.21%.
