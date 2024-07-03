Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Summary

Incorporated on December 02, 1991 and promoted jointly by T V Sandeep Reddy and D S P Reddy and Associates, Gayatri BioOrganics Limited (Formerly known Gayatri Starchkem Ltd), is one of the largest manufacturing units of Starch, Modified Starches ,Liquid Glucose, Sorbitol, and its allied products in south India with a wide distribution network across the country. It is mainly in the business of manufacturing of Starch, its derivatives and related by-products, and development of customised application for value added starch derivatives. The Company has manufacturing plants located in states of Karnataka and Telangana. It is engaged in the manufacture of sorbitol with an installed capacity of 8550 tpa. The Company has a technical collaboration with Lurgi Oil Gas Chemie, Germany, for transfer of know-how, to manufacture sorbitol by adopting state-of-the-art low-pressure hydrogenation technology. Sorbitol is used in tonic/liquid formulations, toothpastes, cosmetic products like face creams and lotions, in tobacco processing for cigarettes, and in the paint, leather, paper, textile and food industries, etc. Sorbitol is more immune to bacteriological degradation than sugar, and is less vulnerable to mould growths than most other humectants and plasticising materials.The company came out with a public issue in Apr.94 to part-finance a project to manufacture 8550 tpa of sorbitol. At Gayatri Bio-organics Limited, the state of art technology adopted from Lurgi Ol. Gas. Chemie GMBH, Germany (LURGI), LURGI are well known for their Sorbitol processors in low pressure hydrogenation technology. They have substantial and experience and expertise in Sorbitol manufacturing and have built several plants all over world, for several industries including chemical and metallurgical projects.To achieve economies of scale in the manufacture of sorbitol, reduce raw material cost and improve quality, the company has embarked by setting up a starch project, as a backward integration project to the existing sorbitol plant with a rated capacity of 150 tpd at a capital cost of Rs 27 cr. The trial production has commenced on June, 1998 and commercial production of strach powder was commenced since august 1998 after installation of balance equipments by the end of July, 1998.The company is also in process of implementing ISO 9002 standards for Starch division. Since net worth has been fully eroded the company was referred to BIFR and the Board appointed IDBI as Operating Agency.