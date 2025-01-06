Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.49
-0.55
-19.14
-65.79
Depreciation
0
0
-6.96
-5.34
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.5
69.84
-21.27
-91.1
Other operating items
Operating
-0.99
69.28
-47.37
-162.23
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-99.9
Free cash flow
-0.99
69.28
-47.37
-262.13
Equity raised
-222.54
-376.94
-321.98
-159.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
70.22
70.22
70.22
15.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-153.32
-237.43
-299.14
-406.73
