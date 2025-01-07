Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
173.39
79.69
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
117.57
-42.31
Raw materials
0
0
-141.46
-43.6
As % of sales
0
0
81.58
54.71
Employee costs
-0.28
-0.28
-12.76
-11.11
As % of sales
0
0
7.35
13.94
Other costs
-0.21
-0.32
-43.03
-74.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
24.81
93.09
Operating profit
-0.49
-0.6
-23.86
-49.21
OPM
0
0
-13.76
-61.75
Depreciation
0
0
-6.96
-5.34
Interest expense
0
0
-0.18
-11.56
Other income
0
0.06
11.87
0.33
Profit before tax
-0.49
-0.55
-19.14
-65.79
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.49
-0.55
-19.14
-65.79
Exceptional items
0
85.02
0
-16.85
Net profit
-0.49
84.47
-19.14
-82.65
yoy growth (%)
-100.58
-541.24
-76.83
113.42
NPM
0
0
-11.04
-103.71
