Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.04
(1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

173.39

79.69

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

117.57

-42.31

Raw materials

0

0

-141.46

-43.6

As % of sales

0

0

81.58

54.71

Employee costs

-0.28

-0.28

-12.76

-11.11

As % of sales

0

0

7.35

13.94

Other costs

-0.21

-0.32

-43.03

-74.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

24.81

93.09

Operating profit

-0.49

-0.6

-23.86

-49.21

OPM

0

0

-13.76

-61.75

Depreciation

0

0

-6.96

-5.34

Interest expense

0

0

-0.18

-11.56

Other income

0

0.06

11.87

0.33

Profit before tax

-0.49

-0.55

-19.14

-65.79

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.49

-0.55

-19.14

-65.79

Exceptional items

0

85.02

0

-16.85

Net profit

-0.49

84.47

-19.14

-82.65

yoy growth (%)

-100.58

-541.24

-76.83

113.42

NPM

0

0

-11.04

-103.71

