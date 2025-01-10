Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
78.79
78.79
78.79
78.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-113.95
-113.27
-112.26
-111.77
Net Worth
-35.16
-34.48
-33.47
-32.98
Minority Interest
Debt
36.36
35.66
35.11
35.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.2
1.18
1.64
2.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.16
1.15
1.59
1.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.25
0.48
0.48
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.29
1.34
1.72
1.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.18
-0.21
-0.47
-0.44
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.23
-0.14
-0.03
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.44
Total Assets
1.19
1.18
1.62
2.12
