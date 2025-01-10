iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Balance Sheet

6.9
(-1.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

78.79

78.79

78.79

78.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-113.95

-113.27

-112.26

-111.77

Net Worth

-35.16

-34.48

-33.47

-32.98

Minority Interest

Debt

36.36

35.66

35.11

35.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.2

1.18

1.64

2.13

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.16

1.15

1.59

1.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.25

0.25

0.48

0.48

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.29

1.34

1.72

1.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.18

-0.21

-0.47

-0.44

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.23

-0.14

-0.03

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.44

Total Assets

1.19

1.18

1.62

2.12

