Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure 5

1. Industry Structure and Developments Summary

The Company completed the BTA agreement, now the company is pursuing various options for further course of actions.

2. Opportunities and Threats

The Company completed the BTA agreement, now the company is pursuing various options for further course of actions.

3. Segment-wise Performance

The Company completed the BTA agreement, now the company is pursuing various options for further course of actions.

4. Outlook

The Company completed the BTA agreement, now the company is pursuing various options for further course of actions.

5. Risks and Concerns:

The Company completed the BTA agreement, now the company is pursuing various options for further course of actions.

6. Internal Control systems and their Adequacy

The Company has adequate internal control systems commensurate with the activities of the company.

7. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

Mentioned in the Boards report

8. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations from, including number of people employed.

There are no material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations for FY 23 to FY 24.

9. Details of any change in Return or Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year.

RATIOS:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Remarks (if change % is more than 5) Current Ratio (Total current assets/Total current liabilities) 0.05 0.06 -16.67% Debt-Equity Ratio, (Total Gross Debt/Average shareholders) (1.03) (1.05) -1.90% "Debt Service Coverage Ratio, NA NA NA (Earnings for Debt service (Profit after tax + Finance cost + Depreciation and amortisation + Other noncash expenditure)/ Debt service = (interest + Principal Repayments)" -0.03 -0.01 200.00% "Return on Equity Ratio, NA NA NA (Profit after tax)/(Average shareholders equity)" 0.44 NA NA "Inventory turnover ratio, 0.41 NA NA (Average inventory * 365)/(Total revenue from operations)" (19.33) NA NA "Trade Receivables turnover ratio, (0.61) NA NA (Average trade receivables * 365)/(Total revenue from operations)" (0.01) (0.02) -72.70% "Trade payables turnover ratio, NA NA NA

10. Any other Sector Specific ratios, as applicable: NA

11. Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

During the preparation of Financial Statement of F.Y. 2023-24 the treatment as prescribed in an Accounting Standard has been followed by the Company. There are no significant changes in Accounting Treatment as followed by the Company in current financial year as compared to previous financial year.

12. Cautionary Statement

Although we believe we have been prudent in our projections, estimates, assumptions, expectations or predictions while making certain statements, realization is dependent on various factors. Should any known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information.