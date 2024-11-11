|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2024. outcome of board meeting held on 11-11-2024 for approval of un-audited financial results for the quarter and hal-year ended on 30-09-2024 Un-audited results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30-09-2024 along with limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take the note of the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 and reappointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the Exchange that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday 11th May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Appointment of M/s. Vas & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 2. Appointment of M/s. S S Reddy Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.204 Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.