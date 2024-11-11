GAYATRI BIOORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the Exchange that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday 11th May 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider inter alia the following: 1. Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Appointment of M/s. Vas & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 2. Appointment of M/s. S S Reddy Associates as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.204 Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)