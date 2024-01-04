INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The Board of Directors

GB Logistics Commerce Limited,

F No. 301, Deviprabha Pride 35,

X 35 Cement Road, Shivaji Nagar

Nagpur - 440010, Maharashtra, India,

Respected Sirs,

1. We have examined, the attached Restated Standalone Financial Statements of GB Logistics Commerce Limited (the "Company" or the "Issuer") comprising the Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at October 31, 2023, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021, the Restated Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the and the Restated Statement of Standalone Cash Flows for the period ended October 31, 2023 and year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the Standalone statement of significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Standalone Financial Statements"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 18 December 2023 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act");

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2018, as amended from time to time in pursuance of provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India ("ICAI"), as amended from timeto time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial Statement & other financial information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Information.

3. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure 1 & 2 to the Restated Standalone Financial Statements. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been extracted by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended October 31, 2023 and year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021 prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India at the relevant time and approved by the Company in its board meetings held on, 20 November 2023, 29 September 2023, 7 September 2022 and 26 November 2021 respectively. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Standalone Financial Statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Statements taking into consideration: a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note - The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Standalone Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to yourcompliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company.

5. These Restated Standalone Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from:

a) The Restated Standalone Financial Statements also contains the financial information as at October 31, 2023 and for the year ended March 31, 2023, year ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. The financial information have been prepared by making Restated adjustments (refer annexure 3A) to the audited financial statements as at and for the period ended October 31, 2023 and year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and 2021 which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20 November 2023, 29 September 2023, 7 September 2022 and 26 November 2021 respectively as described in Annexure 1 & 2 to the Restated Standalone Financial Statements.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021 have been audited by CA Lalit Jham and accordingly reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said years. The Financial Report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Restated Standalone Financial Statements:

a) Have been made after incorporating adjustments for:

i. The changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period /years.

ii. Prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they relate.

iii. Extra-ordinary items, if any, that needs to be disclosed separately in the accounts requiring adjustments.

iv. Qualification in the Audit Reports issued by Statutory Auditor if any for the period ended October 31, 2023 and Year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021.

8. The Restated Standalone Financial Statements do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us and other auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We, NKSC & Co., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold a valid Certificate No. 014317 dated 16 June 2022 issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchanges, and Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed or any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For NKSC & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 020076N

CA Priyank Goyal

Partner

Membership No.: 521986

UDIN:

Date: 4 January 2024

Place: New Delhi