Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
773.7
|36.67
|47,141.1
|371.05
|1.49
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
345.2
|201.87
|25,668.37
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.35
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,632.75
|58.32
|15,739.52
|60.76
|0.38
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,087.3
|23.1
|8,472.96
|82.5
|0.64
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
427.9
|0
|7,551.53
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
