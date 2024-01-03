GB Logistics Commerce Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
1.79
1.02
0.06
Net Worth
1.8
1.03
0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
4.91
1.18
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.74
2.21
0.34
Fixed Assets
0.99
1.09
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.46
0.72
0
Inventories
1.01
0.33
0.99
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.38
8.68
1.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.21
1
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-14.93
-9.13
-2.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.15
-0.02
Cash
1.31
0.39
0.35
Total Assets
6.76
2.21
0.35
