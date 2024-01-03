iifl-logo-icon 1
GB Logistics Commerce Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR GB Logistics Commerce Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

1.79

1.02

0.06

Net Worth

1.8

1.03

0.07

Minority Interest

Debt

4.91

1.18

0.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.74

2.21

0.34

Fixed Assets

0.99

1.09

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.46

0.72

0

Inventories

1.01

0.33

0.99

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

17.38

8.68

1.07

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.21

1

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-14.93

-9.13

-2.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.15

-0.02

Cash

1.31

0.39

0.35

Total Assets

6.76

2.21

0.35

