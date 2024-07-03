GCM Securities Ltd Summary

GCM Securities Limited was incorporated on May 2, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The company is promoted by Shri. Inder Chand Baid. The Company is currently engaged in the business of equity broking services. It is one of the Group Company of Global Capital Markets Limited.The Company became a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited under the Capital Market Segment in October 1995, became Self Clearing Member under F & O Segment in 2006 and took membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in 2010.Currently, the Company is one of the SEBI registered Stock Broker and is having membership of both BSE and NSE in the Capital Market Segment and Future & Option. Apart from this, it is into the business of trading and investments in Equity Shares. The Company is carryingtrading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market occasionally. Apart from this, it offers equity broking services to Retail, HNIs and corporate clients in the cash and derivatives segment. As a financial service intermediary, the Companys profits and revenues are, dependent on sable growth and functioning of the capital market.