SectorFinance
Open₹1.08
Prev. Close₹1.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹1.13
Day's Low₹1.03
52 Week's High₹1.37
52 Week's Low₹0.75
Book Value₹1.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.71
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.36
-7.36
-6.11
-7.24
Net Worth
15.64
11.64
12.89
11.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
6.73
-14.58
5.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Inder Chand Baid
Managing Director
Manish Baid
Executive Director
Samir Baid
Independent Director
Laxmi Narayan Sharma
Independent Director
Urmi Bose
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Frenny Megotia
Independent Director
Piyush Saraf
Additional Director
Akshaya Eknath Naik
Independent Director
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GCM Securities Ltd
Summary
GCM Securities Limited was incorporated on May 2, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The company is promoted by Shri. Inder Chand Baid. The Company is currently engaged in the business of equity broking services. It is one of the Group Company of Global Capital Markets Limited.The Company became a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited under the Capital Market Segment in October 1995, became Self Clearing Member under F & O Segment in 2006 and took membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in 2010.Currently, the Company is one of the SEBI registered Stock Broker and is having membership of both BSE and NSE in the Capital Market Segment and Future & Option. Apart from this, it is into the business of trading and investments in Equity Shares. The Company is carryingtrading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market occasionally. Apart from this, it offers equity broking services to Retail, HNIs and corporate clients in the cash and derivatives segment. As a financial service intermediary, the Companys profits and revenues are, dependent on sable growth and functioning of the capital market.
The GCM Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GCM Securities Ltd is ₹20.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GCM Securities Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GCM Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GCM Securities Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GCM Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.14%, 3 Years at -40.86%, 1 Year at 22.73%, 6 Month at 9.09%, 3 Month at 24.14% and 1 Month at 2.86%.
