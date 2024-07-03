iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GCM Securities Ltd Share Price

1.09
(0.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.08
  • Day's High1.13
  • 52 Wk High1.37
  • Prev. Close1.08
  • Day's Low1.03
  • 52 Wk Low 0.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GCM Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.08

Prev. Close

1.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

1.13

Day's Low

1.03

52 Week's High

1.37

52 Week's Low

0.75

Book Value

1.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GCM Securities Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GCM Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

GCM Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.59%

Non-Promoter- 58.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GCM Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19

19

19

19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.36

-7.36

-6.11

-7.24

Net Worth

15.64

11.64

12.89

11.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

6.73

-14.58

5.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

GCM Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GCM Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Inder Chand Baid

Managing Director

Manish Baid

Executive Director

Samir Baid

Independent Director

Laxmi Narayan Sharma

Independent Director

Urmi Bose

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Frenny Megotia

Independent Director

Piyush Saraf

Additional Director

Akshaya Eknath Naik

Independent Director

Sonali Auddya Adak

Independent Director

Sonali Auddya Adak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GCM Securities Ltd

Summary

GCM Securities Limited was incorporated on May 2, 1995 as a Public Limited Company. The company is promoted by Shri. Inder Chand Baid. The Company is currently engaged in the business of equity broking services. It is one of the Group Company of Global Capital Markets Limited.The Company became a Corporate Member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited under the Capital Market Segment in October 1995, became Self Clearing Member under F & O Segment in 2006 and took membership of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited in 2010.Currently, the Company is one of the SEBI registered Stock Broker and is having membership of both BSE and NSE in the Capital Market Segment and Future & Option. Apart from this, it is into the business of trading and investments in Equity Shares. The Company is carryingtrading/investment activities in both Equity and FNO Segment and also trading in Commodities market occasionally. Apart from this, it offers equity broking services to Retail, HNIs and corporate clients in the cash and derivatives segment. As a financial service intermediary, the Companys profits and revenues are, dependent on sable growth and functioning of the capital market.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GCM Securities Ltd share price today?

The GCM Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of GCM Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GCM Securities Ltd is ₹20.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GCM Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GCM Securities Ltd is 0 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GCM Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GCM Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GCM Securities Ltd is ₹0.75 and ₹1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GCM Securities Ltd?

GCM Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.14%, 3 Years at -40.86%, 1 Year at 22.73%, 6 Month at 9.09%, 3 Month at 24.14% and 1 Month at 2.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GCM Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GCM Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GCM Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.