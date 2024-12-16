|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|GCM Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Resignations of Independent Directors Please find attached details of resignation of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024) In continuation to our announcement dated 16 Dec 2024 in the captioned subject matter, please find attached additional details, as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2018 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|GCM Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|GCM Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|GCM Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|GCM Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023
